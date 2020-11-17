La-Z-Boy: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) _ La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $34.9 million.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $459.1 million in the period.

La-Z-Boy shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.42, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZB