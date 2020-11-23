Korn/Ferry: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $437.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $435.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.9 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.97, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFY