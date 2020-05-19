Kohl's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $541 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $3.50. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $3.20 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.79 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

Kohl's shares have fallen 63% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped nearly 9%. The stock has declined 70% in the last 12 months.

