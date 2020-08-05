Kindred Bio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $24 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $7.29.

