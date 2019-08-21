Keysight: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $159 million.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.14 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Keysight shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.06, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.

