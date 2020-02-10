Kemper: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $124.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $531.1 million, or $7.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.84 billion.

Kemper shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $81.16, a rise of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

