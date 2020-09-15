Kaspien Holdings: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $899,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Albany, New York-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The specialty retailer posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period.

Kaspien Holdings shares have nearly quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.92, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSPN