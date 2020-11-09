Kandi Tech: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) _ Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period.

Kandi Tech shares have risen 99% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 100% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNDI