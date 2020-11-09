Kaleyra: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILAN (AP) _ Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period.

Kaleyra shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

