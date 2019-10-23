Kaiser: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) _ Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $374.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397 million.

Kaiser shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $98.16, a drop of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

