Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $104 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.4 million, or $5.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $562.4 million.

Johnson Outdoor shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

