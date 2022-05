This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines and asking Spirit shareholders to reject a proposed $2.9 billion acquisition by Frontier Airlines.

Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote June 10 on the Frontier bid, which is favored by the Spirit board.