Jazz: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $148.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.64. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $4.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $600.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573.9 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion.

Jazz shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $147.25, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

