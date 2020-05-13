Jakks: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 72 cents per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 62 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 90 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAKK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAKK