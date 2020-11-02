J2 Global: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $60.9 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $357 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.7 million.

J2 Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion.

J2 Global shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $68.49, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

