J. Alexander's: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. (JAX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $17.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The casual dining restaurants operator posted revenue of $57 million in the period.

J. Alexander's shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

