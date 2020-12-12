Italy's staggering virus toll poses uncomfortable questions NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 7:11 p.m.
1 of10 FILE - In this May 12, 2020 file photo, the casket containing the body of Annunziata Ginoble, the mother of Mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi Sabatino Di Girolamo, third from right, with his sister, Marisa Di Felice, second from right, and his son, Francesco, right, is taken to her burial site inside the small cemetery of Montepagano, central Italy. Italy is poised to reclaim the dishonor of reporting the most coronavirus deaths in Europe, as the second surge ravages the country’s disproportionately old population and exposes how public health shortfalls and delayed restrictions compounded a lack of preparedness going into the pandemic. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, a gurney containing a body of a patient who died overnight is seen in the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome. Italy is poised to reclaim the dishonor of reporting the most coronavirus deaths in Europe, as the second surge ravages the country’s disproportionately old population and exposes how public health shortfalls and delayed restrictions compounded a lack of preparedness going into the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Italy is reclaiming a record that nobody wants — the most coronavirus deaths in Europe — after the health care system again failed to protect the elderly and government authorities delayed imposing new restrictions.
This wasn't supposed to happen. Italy was the first country in the West to be slammed by COVID-19 and, after suffering a huge wave of death in spring, brought infections under control.
