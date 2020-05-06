Ion Geophysical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Ion Geophysical Corp. (IO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The provider of seismic data to oil and gas companies posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.67. A year ago, they were trading at $11.46.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IO