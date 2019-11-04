https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Investors-Title-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14807259.php
Investors Title: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) _ Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8 million.
The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.20 per share.
The insurance company posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period.
Investors Title shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.
