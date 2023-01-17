Insider Q&A: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soaring mortgage rates knocked the housing market into a deep slump in 2022, and the prospects of a swift turnaround in 2023 look dim, especially with the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage still hovering above 6%, or double what it was this time last year.
Shares in Redfin, which boasts it runs the No. 1 real estate brokerage site in the U.S., have lost about 90% of their value since hitting a high in early 2021. CEO Glenn Kelman recently spoke to The Associated Press about why he expects 2023 to be another slow year for housing. The Seattle native who’s run Redfin since 2005 also discussed the layoffs and other steps Redfin took last year and why many first-time homebuyers will struggle to find an affordable home for years to come.