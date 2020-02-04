Inphi: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Inphi Corp. (IPHI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $72.9 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $365.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Inphi expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130.4 million to $134.4 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Inphi shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $81.61, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

