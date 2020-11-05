Innovative Industrial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) _ Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Park City, Utah-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $27.9 million, or $1.28 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $18.9 million, or 86 cents per share.

Innovative Industrial posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

The company's shares have increased 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $133.58, a climb of 76% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIPR