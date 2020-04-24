Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of April 27

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I - New York, 36 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol SPAC. Business: Blank check company formed by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals - San Francisco, 7.5 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ORIC. Business: Phase 1 bioteh developing small molecule therapies for treatment-resistant cancers.