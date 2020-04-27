Impinj: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Impinj Inc. (PI) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period.

Impinj shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.39, a fall of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

