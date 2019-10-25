Illinois Tool Works: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $660 million.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $3.48 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $7.55 to $7.85 per share.

Illinois Tool Works shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITW