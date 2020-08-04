Idera: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $2.46.

