Icon PLC: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $91.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.72.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $701.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $664.9 million.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings to be $6.35 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion.

Icon PLC shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $202.23, a rise of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICLR