ITT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ ITT Corp. (ITT) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $118.6 million.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $711.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $709.1 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.75 per share.

ITT shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT