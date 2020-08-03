Howard Hughes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $34.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The land developer posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period.

Howard Hughes shares have dropped 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.11, a decline of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

