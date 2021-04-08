How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are closing moderately higher on Wall Street and the S&P 500 was helped to a new high Thursday by large technology companies that benefitted from lower bond yields.

Bank stocks and energy companies fell, which muted the market’s overall gains. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1%. Stocks have benefited this week from a cooling off in the bond market. Yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, have retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.