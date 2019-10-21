How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, led by gains in technology and financial services companies.

The rally, which extended the market's gains of the past two weeks, came as investors found fresh reason for optimism as the U.S. and China continue negotiations aimed at resolving their costly trade war.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 20.52 points, or 0.7%, to 3,006.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 57.44 points, or 0.2%, to 26,827.64.

The Nasdaq climbed 73.44 points, or 0.9%, to 8,162.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 14.66 points, or 1%, to 1,550.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 499.87 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 3,500.18 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,527.71 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.58 points, or 15%.