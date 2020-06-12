How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended another bumpy day on Wall Street with solid gains Friday, but the market still finished with its worst week in nearly three months.

Stocks turned wobbly this week as investors re-evaluated their expectations for economic growth, which many skeptics have been saying were overly optimistic.

Small-company stocks and bond yields rose, meaning investors were a bit more willing to take on risk again a day after the heavy market rout.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 gained 39.21 points, or 1.3%, to 3,041.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 477.37 points, or 1.9%, to 25,605.54.

The Nasdaq composite added 96.08 points, or 1%, to 9,588.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 31.46 points, or 2.3%, to 1,387.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 152.62 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow dropped 1,505.44 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq lost 225.27 points, or 2.3%

The Russell 2000 gave up 119.47 points, or 7.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 189.47 points, 5.9%.

The Dow is down 2,932.90 points, or 10.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 616.20 points, or 6.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 280.78 points, or 16.8%.