How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks finished lower on Wall Street Friday amid new concerns about the progress of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The market turned lower in the afternoon after reports said a Chinese trade delegation had cut short a trip to the U.S. The selling, which erased modest early gains for the market, snapped a three-week win streak for the S&P 500. Technology stocks, consumer-focused companies and banks led the sell-off. Bond yields fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.72 points, or 0.5%, to 2,992.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 159.72 points, or 0.6%, to 26,935.07.

The Nasdaq lost 65.20 points, or 0.8%, to 8,117.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 1,559.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 15.32 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow lost 284.45 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq dropped 59.04 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 slid 18.37 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 485.22 points, or 19.4%.

The Dow is up 3,607.61 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,482.40 points, or 22.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 211.21 points, or 15.7%.