Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $46.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

Houlihan Lokey shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.07, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

