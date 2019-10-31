Houghton Mifflin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $69.3 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The book publisher posted revenue of $565.7 million in the period.

Houghton Mifflin shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMHC