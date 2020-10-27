Home Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.8 million.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.3 million.

Home Bancorp shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

