Home Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The bank, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.7 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.4 million.

Home Bancorp shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

