Herman Miller: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $173.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $475.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.1 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.

Herman Miller shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.31, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

