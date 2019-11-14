Haynes International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) _ Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.7 million, or 78 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $490.2 million.

Haynes International shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.83, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAYN