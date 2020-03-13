Harvest Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $310,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The provider of financial services to small and mid-sized companies posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.2 million, or 20 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.7 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.83. A year ago, they were trading at $10.14.

