Harvest Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) on Friday reported a loss of $383,000 in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The provider of financial services to small and mid-sized companies posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.34. A year ago, they were trading at $8.86.

