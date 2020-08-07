HMS Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The benefits coordinator and billing auditor for government health care programs posted revenue of $142.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

HMS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $690 million.

HMS Holdings shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

