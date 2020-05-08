HMS Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The benefits coordinator and billing auditor for government health care programs posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.7 million.

HMS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $690 million to $705 million.

HMS Holdings shares have dropped 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMSY