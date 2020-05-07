Gulf Island Fabrication: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $78.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.86. A year ago, they were trading at $8.23.

