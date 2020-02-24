Guardant Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Monday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $67.9 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $214.4 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

Guardant Health shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $84.29, a rise of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GH