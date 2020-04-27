Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery declined 22.60 cents at $5.2140 a bushel; May corn lost 10.40 cents at $3.0460 a bushel; May oats rose 8.20 cents at $3.0460 a bushel; while May soybeans was off .20 cent at 8.30 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 3.70 cents at $.8590 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.2030 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 3.38 cents at .5580 a pound.