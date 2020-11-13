Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was rose 5.25 cents at 5.9350 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents at 4.1050 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 4.50 cents at $2.9550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 6.75 cents at $11.4375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 2.05 cents at $1.0992 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 2.60 cents at $1.3747 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .90 cent at $.6490 a pound.