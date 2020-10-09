Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .05 cent at $5.9960 a bushel; Dec. corn fe11 .014 cent at $3.9060 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .012 cent at $2.9340 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up .002 cent at 10.6320 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .0035 cent at $1.0090 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle fell .0047 cent $1.3805 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .0044 cent at .7772 a pound.