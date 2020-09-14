Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. advanced 15.50 cents at 5.4925 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 1.75 cents at 3.6325 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 2.50 cents at $2.73 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 13.75 cents at $10.1925 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.35 cents at $1.0687 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose 1.50 cents at $1.4150 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.95 cents at $.6462 a pound.