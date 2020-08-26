Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was up .008 cent at $5.2620 a bushel; Sept. corn rose .016 cent at $3.4020 a bushel; Sept. oats was off .044 cent at $2.7220 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose .094 cent at 9.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .0025 cent at $1.0535 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .0056 cent $1.4278 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .004 cent at .5590 pound.